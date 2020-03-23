By Dr. Mujajati Aaron

SO if you are wearing masks in the community, how are you disposing them after use?

How do you take off a mask after use?

Where do you place a used mask?

How long should you use one mask?

What type of mask is effective at community level?

In community settings wearing a mask or putting on gloves does not add value in preventing coronavirus.

What we know so far is that at community level:

1. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face unnecessarily.

2. Practice social distancing;

3. Avoid crowds;

4. Notify authorities if you suspect that you or someone near you could have the disease.

Here you can wear a mask if you have symptoms. That is when it becomes effective but do inform authorities. Dont wear a mask and sit at home.

5. Avoid travel to affected areas or interactions with people that are coming from affected areas.

Leave masks and gloves to health workers who are attending to patients and people with symptoms or people that are working in high risk areas. For us in the community let us do what actually works.

Instead of buying masks for your home, get hand sanitizers.