ABSENCE OF MINISTRY OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS IN HICHILEMA’S CABINET NOT SURPRISING SAYS NEVERS MUMBA

New Hope MMD Leader Dr. Nevers Mumba Says his party is not in any way disturbed or surprised by the absence of the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs in President Hakainde Hichilema’s led Cabinet.

Dr. Mumba said this is because the said ministry was abused by the previous administration and that it failed to make serious strides as to why it was created.

In an interview with YAR FM news, Dr. Mumba has however asked the Republican President to seriously review the existence of the Ministry in question by only creating a department as it was in the MMD regime.

And Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Copperbelt Chairman Dalitso Mwanza said that the scrapping-off of the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs is long overdue because its existence was divisive among the clergy as most of them became partisan.