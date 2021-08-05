R Kelly’s lawyer has revealed that the singer has not only put on a few kilos while in the slammer, but is also penniless, Page Six reports.

The star, whose full name is Robert Kelly, appeared in Brooklyn federal court with his attorneys Thomas Farinella and Devereaux Cannick for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, August 3 2021.

In fact, the 54-year-old is so broke, he can’t even afford to pay for court transcripts, less than a week before his sex-trafficking trial is scheduled to get underway.

“His finances are depleted. I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts,” his lawyer, Devereaux Cannick, told the presiding Judge Ann Donnelly.

R Kelly asks judge for ‘bigger’ clothes

As if that wasn’t enough, R Kelly’s prison uniform might be a bit tighter than it was when he first started wearing it: Cannick told the judge that Kelly needs to be measured for new clothing because he’s gained so much weight while behind bars.

“We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial. We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?,” Cannick said.

“I’m not taking his size,” Judge Donnelly said in response.

“He is tired of hearing allegations. He knows the truth and I think it’s very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there and he just wants it to unfold. He believes that when folks are under oath and being examined we would be able to get to the truth,” Cannick said in another interview.

Kelly is essentially accused of leading his own sex trafficking ring, with help from his inner circle. Prosecutors claim the I Believe I Can Fly singer recruited women and underage girls for sex and kept some of them as sex slaves. He has vehemently denied the allegations.

Other allegations that have been leveled against Kelly, who was jailed in Brooklyn in June, are that he bribed a state official in Illinois in connection with a marriage certificate listing Aaliyah’s age as 18. At the time, Aaliyah would have been 15 years old.