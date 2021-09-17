ACC AND POLICE’S SILENCE OVER THE 3,000 DUBIOUSLY RECRUITED TEACHERS SADDENS NAQEZ

…as organization Executive Director demands to know the people behind this.

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia ( NAQEZ) says it is shocked that the Anti Corruption Commission and the Zambia Police are completely mute over the widely reported and suspicious recruitment of more than 3000 teachers by the Teaching Service Commission.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa has stated that the nation has learnt with disbelief that thousands of unemployed teachers are claiming to have been recruited while the Teaching Service Commission is expressing ignorance over the issue.

Mr. Chansa has charged that this is a pure scandal which requires urgent attention from and the Anti Corruption Commission.

He furthe disclosed that in the past few years , his organization has received numerous complaints about the mysterious teacher replacements , questionable promotions ,transfers and retirements of some teachers in national interest.

“These appalling issues have given the teaching profession a bad name and directly affected the morale of teachers in Zambia,” Mr. Chansa said.

“There are many Corruption accusations and counter accusations on teacher recruitments , replacements and promotions .It is now time for the Anti Corruption Commission and the Police to help the country by swiftly, professionally and conclusively investigating these matters,” he added.

The NAQEZ Executive Director stated that alot of teachers have been affected adding that his organization will be very surprised if the investigative wings will maintain their silence over such grave matters of national significance.

Mr. Chansa said Zambians want to know the people behind these dubious recruitments .

“Those connected to this filthy matter must be brought to account”.

“Going forward, we demand for transparent and accountanble teacher recruitment and promotion policies,” he stated.

Mr. Chansa has noted with concern that Without putting in place clear , predictable,trusted and assuring recruitment and promotion policies in the Ministry of Education, the sector will continue topping in terms of scandals.