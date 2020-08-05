ACC Arrests Former Senanga Magistrate Over Corruption Involving K1,000

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate Chama Mutambalilo for corrupt practices involving over K1,000.00.

Mr. Mutambalilo, aged 50, of Kamwala South in Lusaka, was charged with one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence being that the accused, on dates unknown but between 1st October 2016 and 31st July 2016, whilst working as a Magistrate at Senanga Subordinate Court in Western Province, did by false pretences obtain K1,200.00 from known persons purporting that the said money was required as logistical support for him to undertake a Court scene visit when in fact not.

He has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono has stated.