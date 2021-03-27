ACC AWAITS DPP INSTRUCTIONS ON HONEYBEE DRUGS SAGA

The Anti – Corruption Commission ACC says any arrests on the suspects involved in the awarding of a tender to Honey Bee Pharmacy to supply alleged substandard drugs to the Ministry of Health will be made upon receipt of instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP.

The Commission had recently recorded a warn and caution from former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo over her involvement on the matter.

The Commission has since concluded their investigations on Ms. Kakulubelwa and the former Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

In responding to a press query, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the Commission has since submitted the case to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ( DPP).

Ms. Chibwe however says the commission may not disclose information on the number of people being investigated from Honey Bee Pharmacy as that may jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

And the Human Rights Commission has welcomed the development.

The rights body’s chairperson Mudford Mwandenga hopes the ACC’s investigations will allow the matter to proceed before the court of law for trial in order for justice to prevail.