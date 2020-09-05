LUSAKA- Friday 4th Sepetember 2020

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Katele Kalumba has said setting up an inquiry to investigate crimes of privatisation is counter-productive and a waste of money.

He has since proposed that mandated law enforcement agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission Anti-Laundering Money Unit, to investigate the suspected crimes and abuse of the process.

Dr. Katele Kalumba was speaking on Muvi Tv Assignment Programme on Friday morning.

He said the privatisation programme was a useful and urgent economic solution to the poor state of the economy in the 90s.

He also insisted that the Zambia Privatisation Agency(ZPA) and its appointed consultants were divorced from political authority and control.

He said both the ZPA Guidelines and the Privatisation Act, promoted professionalism and independence for the ZPA and decisions of privatising state assets.

He said government regarded the recommendations of the ZPA and its consultants as professional and based on merit and if such consultants acted outside the law, they should be persued.

He said however it became clear that some professionals abused the process by undervaluing assets, did not declare interests and participated in the process to buy assets under privatisation.

And on the Mines, Dr. Kalumba said the initial sale of the Mines in 1998 helped save the economy as the assets were dilapidated and were costing the country money as the mines required fesh capital investment.