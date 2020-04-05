By Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services –GEARS- initiative Zambia is calling on the anti-corruption commission-ACC- to investigate the entire management at Lusaka city council over missing k12m city market fees.

This follows revelations by Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa that over k12 million collected from city market last year was not deposited into the Lusaka city council bank account.

GEARS initiative Zambia executive director, McDonald Chipenzi says the revelation by Mr Sampa signals the depth of abuse of public funds at the local authority level.

Mr Chipenzi is saddened that fees collected from Lusaka city market are either pocketed by party cadres or unaccounted for by the relevant departments at the council yet the market remains poorly attended to and without properly functioning essential facilities such as toilets and drainages among others.

He notes that since its partial gutting years back, even the donated money for its reconstruction has gone unaccounted for to date and no seems to be concerned.

Mr Chipenzi has since demanded that the named city market manager be reported to the Zambia police service and ACC for possible investigations.

PHOENIX NEWS