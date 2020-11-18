ACC RECEIVES TAYALI’S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HH

Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali has reported UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-over the privatization of government assets.

Mr. Tayali has disclosed that he has reported Mr. Hichilema on allegations of owning a house in Lusaka’s Chelstone area and a farm in Kalomo.

He has also accused the UPND leader of being an identity fraud and that he will report him to the police soon.

And Anti-corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono has confirmed receiving a complaint from Mr. Tayali against Mr. Hichilema on two issues.