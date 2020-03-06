By Logic Lukwanda

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- is still investigating Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to ACC Acting Director General, Rosemary Khuzwayo, the investigations emanate from the latest financial intelligence Centre report regarding the purchase of ambulances, but more information was discovered during the minister’s last appearance for questioning.

And Mrs. Khuzwayo tells Phoenix News in an interview that in a month’s time, progress on the investigations will be announced to see whether prosecution can be secured or not.

Meanwhile, the ACC Acting Director General disclosed that several other high profile government officials are under investigations for similar suspected offences.

