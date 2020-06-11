By Logic

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- has officially confirmed receiving a complaint letter from three complainants against Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on alleged abuse of authority of office.

Responding to a press query from Phoenix News, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono says the commission is currently studying the matter and will in due course revert to the complainants.

The three complainants are Celestin Mukandila, Rodgers Mugala and Simon Mwila who want the ACC to investigate Mr. Lusambo.

And the complaints against Mr. Lusambo are that he has abrogated section 21 (1) (a) of the ACC Act number 3 of 2012 through his several actions.

The actions are the demolishing of properties in Munali area between January 1st and 10th 2020, the abuse and torture of people patronizing in bars following the presidential address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic between 26th march and 15th April.

Other two actions against Mr. Lusambo are threats made against music artist Brian Bwembya popularly known as “b-flow”, and on photographer Chela Tukuta as well as Kings Mumbi aka Malembe Malembe and the donations of assorted goods worth millions of kwacha in his constituency Kabushi, for a year running now, beyond his income and means as a Member of Parliament.

PHOENIX NEWS