ACC Summons Former Ministry Of Health PS.

The Anti – Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo to appear for questioning today Thursday 18th February, 2021.

This is in line with her involvement in the alleged corrupt awarding of a contract to Honeybee Pharmacy to supply drugs and other medical supplies to the Ministry of Health worth US$17m.

ACC Public Relations Manager, Timothy Moono, said Ms. Mulalelo’s appearance will be a continuation of a series of interviews she has undergone as a suspect linked to the deal.

But a lot of corruption allegations leveled at the Ministry of Health senior officials are slowly turning into technical misunderstandings but it’s critical now that the ACC does its part as there is pressure to have the former PS prosecuted to save face after so much was thrown in the public domain without proper verification.

A source at the Ministry of Finance has revealed that the MoH Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama lied under oath during his recent presentation to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) when he stated the Ministry of Health transferred K51m for emergency Covid-19 response from the Treasury Single Account, “without Treasury authority”.

“It is so unfortunate that we are making many big people to lie just for the sake of self-preservation and political agendas. Malama has a letter in his office from us here (Treasury) dated 18th March, 2020 granting approval to his Ministry (MOH) to procure all Covid-19 requirements in line with the adjustable contingency plan. But it appears Malama has succumbed to some political interests just to secure his job. The truth is that this cartel just wants to make the former lady PS look bad,” the source explained.

Many well-meaning civil society organizations have issued statements to that effect premised on unsubstantiated claims. Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) demanded a full probe into the misapplication of Covid-19 funds and that stern action be taken against perpetrators following an Interim Auditor General’s Report which indicated that billions of Covid-19 funds were mismanaged.

But yesterday, the 17th of February, 2021, Minister of Health, Dr. Jonas Chanda, toned down on these speculative statements, dispelling allegations that his Ministry misappropriated over K6.3 billion Covid-19 funds which was pledged by cooperating partners.

He was responding to a question raised by Kalabo Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Chinga Miyutu who wanted to know whether the alleged misappropriation of over K6.3 billion Covid-19 funds will not impede the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Chanda said the money which cooperating partners had pledged to provide was to be utilized by respective implementing units and was earmarked to be channeled through institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Non- governmental organizations (NGOs).

He explained that the cooperating partners did not envisage to disburse the said support through the Ministry of Health but to undertake consultations with government on materials that were required to be purchased and supplied to government.

“The cooperating partners indicated that their support was not going to be provided as direct finances to government but as in-kind in form of support materials. For instance, the Federal Republic of Germany pledged to disburse its support through WHO and UNICEF,” he clarified in Parliament today.

He added that, “on the material dates (stated in, interim Auditor General’s report) of 31st July, 2020, the stated amounts remained as pledges as no amounts or finances or materials have been disbursed to government by any of the cooperating partners.”

He further informed the house that as of 30th December 2020, out of the nearly K6.4 billion which was pledged, cooperating partners had informed the Ministry of Finance that only K1.9 billion worth of materials had been disbursed.

