By RHODAH MVULA

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard that NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili’s Company Mwamona Engineering Services got a ZESCO contract worth K8 Million using a false tax clearance certificate.

Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-Investigations Officer, Ferguson Kombe says he arrested Dr. Kambwili, his son Mwamba and three others after his investigations revealed that Mwamona Engineering Services obtained a ZESCO contract using the false document.

He added that other revelations were that Dr. Kambwili had more money in his personal account than his usual income including his gratuity from the national assembly.

In this matter, Dr. Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa Kapilima are charged with; one count of making a document without authority, one count of uttering a false document, two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences and 35 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.-Diamond TV