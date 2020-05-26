ACC WARNS AND CAUTIONS HEALTH MINISTER DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA

Following media inquiries on the above subject matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to confirm that it has been conducting investigations against Minister of Health Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on alleged possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The Commission has since conducted interviews with Dr. Chilufya and a warn and caution statement has been recorded.

Investigations in this matter are still on- going, however, further details cannot be divulged as this may jeopardise the investigations.

Jonathan Siame

Corporate Affairs Officer