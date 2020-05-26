ACC WARNS AND CAUTIONS HEALTH MINISTER DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA
Following media inquiries on the above subject matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to confirm that it has been conducting investigations against Minister of Health Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on alleged possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The Commission has since conducted interviews with Dr. Chilufya and a warn and caution statement has been recorded.
Investigations in this matter are still on- going, however, further details cannot be divulged as this may jeopardise the investigations.
Jonathan Siame
Corporate Affairs Officer
Bla bla bla bla, that is all we will hear, nothing more. How many times have our ears heard this broken record repeating it stupid self? Please stop wasting our time, time will come when the REAL ACC will deal ruthlessly with all the thieves and all those who are failing to do their job of prosecuting the corrupt and thieves.
Just imagine scarecrows in the middle of a farm trying to portray the owner of the farm? Wait for the ACC and the real President to come. You think we delight in reading your blindfolding efforts.