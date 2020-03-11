Accept The Decision Of The Constitutional Court, Elias Munshya Tells John Sangwa.

Zambian lawyer based in Canada Elias Munshya has urged John Sangwa to stand down in his debate on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to stand as a candidate.

Munshya has stated that Elias Chipimo, John Sangwa and others were on the other side on this matter. He said the case was resolved by the Court but not in their favour.

He says he also supported the arguements and submissions of John Sangwa but the Court has ruled against them.

He said it is the duty of a lawyer as an officer of the Court to accept decisions of the Court or appeal against them.

He says in this case, the Constitution Court is the Court of First and Last instance and the Judgments are final and make part of the law.

There is a general consensus among the general public that John Sangwa’s conduct, as a lawyer, a State Counsel for that matter, is gross indiscipline, a slap in the face of the judiciary.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), however, has failed to offer leadership over the matter as its leadership has vested interest in the matter being pursued by the embattled State Counsel.