By Chileshe Mwango

The island area of Chilubi district is experiencing a serious accommodation shortage owing to campaigns ahead of the Chilubi parliamentary by election next month.

This is after a named political party is said to have booked all lodges situated on the island.

This development has forced traditional leaders in the district to appeal to government to consider constructing a place on the island where they could be accommodated especially during elections.

The traditional leaders drawn from all parts of Chilubi and were on the island for the Electoral Commission of Zambia sensitization meeting have complained of having nowhere to sleep as all lodges were taken up.

PHOENIX NEWS