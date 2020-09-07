By Alfred M Siloka

Accusations and Privatization.

We have had three successful government administrations, right after privatization. They did not blame privatization on the performance of the economy but rather resolved to work and fix the economy.

What is happening now is not a question of the economy but politics of hatred at play.

As long as this administration does not come with a sound business model and business plan, the nation shall be perpetually in poverty.

The national economy is in dire need of an aggressive investment plan. It is not enough just to have a national budget but how you utilize the given resources.

All these accusations of privatization of quarter a century ago, is an indicator or admission of the failures of this government.

If HH, was not running for office, this nonsense wouldn’t have come up. Understand that HH, is not alone.

This administration ought to be more proactive, the economy is in coma. The exchange rate is free failing as they watch. Poverty levels have continued to rise. Is the president getting the right intelligence of what is happening in the nation.

What is need, is this government to develop a deliberate strategic business model, which must be followed faithfully no matter what in order to achieve set targets. This nation is endowed with abundant array of raw materials yet we fail to utilize them, simply because politicians stopped thinking.

Arresting and dragging HH to court, when he has sued Nawakwi, will not yield results for our beloved nation.

Solve the economic equation! Chapwa.