By Mastone Moonze

Former Agriculture Minister and Mapatizya Member of Parliament Ackson Sejani has described his detention with 3 other UPND officials for more than 30 days without being charged or taken to court as inhuman and heartless.

Addressing scores of residents from across southern province that gathered to receive him and three other UPND official from remand in Choma, Mr. Sejani said arresting citizens without charging them for 35 days is an indication of a serious breakdown of the rule of law in the country.

Mr. Sejani has alleged that the breakdown of the rule of law is the reason why President Edgar Lungu is scheming to contest this year’s elections against the constitution provisions.

But Young African Leaders’ Initiative-YALI- President Andrew Ntewewe says the UPND are fond of painting the country black each time they come in conflict with the law.

Mr. Ntewewe says if the country’s rule of law is broken down as perceived by Mr. Sejani and the UPND, the Magistrate Court in Choma could have not granted him and 4 others bail.

The Choma Magistrate Court yesterday granted bail to 4 UPND officials who were arrested on the 21st and 22nd march for allegedly abducting with intent to confine Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

