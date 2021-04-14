After spending over 24 days in police custody, former Minister of Local Government in the MMD administration, Ackson Sejani, has finally been charged for the offence of abduction of the Hatembos.

According to police deputy public relations officer, Danny Mwale, others charged along with Mr. Sejani for the same offence are Choma businessman Fines Malambo, Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda and Javern Simooloka.

“Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Fines Malambo, Ackson Sejani, Javern Simooloka and Vincent Lilanda with the offence of Abduction contrary to section 253 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. They are still detained in police custody awaiting court appearance,” said Mr. Mwale.

Police detained UPND member Mr. Sejani and three others in connection with the missing of the Hatembos.

