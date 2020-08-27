

By Lomphande Phiri

Leader of the opposition Green Party, Peter Sinkamba says the acquittal of Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya on all four charges of alleged corruption is a clear indication of intimidation and manipulation of the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- by government.

Mr. Sinkamba further says that the way the case was handled sets a bad precedent for Zambia in its fight against corruption as lawlessness is being promoted.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba notes that from the start of the case, the ACC was operating under intimidation and the end result was obvious.

He adds that the outcome of the case is a sad chapter for Zambia because people will lose confidence in law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was acquitted on all four charges of alleged corruption that were slapped on him by the anti-corruption commission.

