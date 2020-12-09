KAMPYONGO DODGES IMF MEETING

Acting Finance Minister Stephen Kampyongo dodged yesterday’s meeting with the IMF Africa Director.

This was a very important and consequential meeting bordering on Zambia’s economic future.

It’s fairly obvious why he ducked the meeting, it’s because he’s incompetent and has no clue of financing and refinancing loans and economics in general.

Goes back to the question, why did Lungu appoint Kampyongo to act in such a sensitive position?