KAMPYONGO DODGES IMF MEETING
Acting Finance Minister Stephen Kampyongo dodged yesterday’s meeting with the IMF Africa Director.
This was a very important and consequential meeting bordering on Zambia’s economic future.
It’s fairly obvious why he ducked the meeting, it’s because he’s incompetent and has no clue of financing and refinancing loans and economics in general.
Goes back to the question, why did Lungu appoint Kampyongo to act in such a sensitive position?
He did well by not being there for the meeting. He was going to be a big embarrassment if he attended. The question in everybody’s mind is, why are Zambian leaders in the habit of appointing people to positions where they are not competent and what are the consequences for the country . I will be happy if I could have answers to these simple but important questions.
How ridiculous. Why not just have the deputy act as Minister? I’m sure s/he is a technocrat with the right skills for the job.
What is the point of having an important delegation visit the country and the Minister is MIA? Zambia is really looking more and more stupid by the minute under this regime.
I guess Ngandu is back but why not in attendance? As for the Katondo street gang member, what was he going to say or contribute to that meeting? How to brutalize citizens and threats of arrests? How to lie on the floor of the house? Who says education does not matter?
Yes, those are the reasons why he can’t attend. He’s not capable, but why then put him in such an important position in the first place is the better question.
Kampyoooongo should now begin to value education. You can’t be a thug who knows only thuggery and then you think you are the most important individual just because your fellow criminal misappointed to a minister position. I am sure that he now realizes that the world moves not by thuggish behavior but by civility and knowledge built from years in school.
Please dont belittle the director cooperate banking katond bank. The difference is there they dont use English at katondo bank but bemba, Finance ministry and BOZ business is done in English. That’s why he fits to command the bwana mukubaa ministry where mode of communication is nyanja. Ide bwana. Caliber of Jonathan Mtawari. Eligible to stand on a wrong term and interpretation of the constitution with the support of tutwa, Sichone, mudubile and new lawyer on the market bwana zayellow his honour the minister of injustice GIVEN unknown, Lubinda is the step father, his mother is lenje and his father definitely was not a lozi cause I have never seen a white lozi man yet, maybe in America.