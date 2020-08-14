Sampa Says Mwepu Illegally Called Acting Mayor, “Gong’a”

Lusaka Miles Sampa who today attended the launch of the Given Lubinda Foundation insisted to speak ahead of acting Mayor Nixon Mwepu saying he was illegally in the position.

Mr Sampa says he is the elected Mayor of the City of Lusaka.

He writes…

At the launch of the Given Lubinda Foundation in Kabwata which is a skills training centre for over 200 youths of Kabwata and partly funded by JICA.

I am at the event in my capacity as the elected Mayor of the City of Lusaka and I have insisted to speak ahead of someone present (Mr Nixon Mwepu) who is illegally being called “Acting Mayor of Lusaka” (Gonga).

In my speech, I have donated to the GL foundation K50,000 (on behalf of my family) and to personally plant 100 Trees (DIY) at the premises before end of the year.

On this day I wish my beloved mentor and my family colleagues Hon and Mrs Given Lubinda quickest recovery from Covid 19 at Levy hospital❤️.

MBS14082020, 10am