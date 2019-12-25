United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that the action taken by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to cut any financial disbursements to Zambia for failing to repay contracted loans on time means that the country has defaulted.

Posting on his social media account, the UPND leader said that Zambia had now joined the AfDB blacklist of Zimbabwe, Somalia, and Sudan, which he labeled as fragile states.

UPND Leader revealed that the African Development Bank 1.4 million dollars loan is not the only default as the PF Government has defaulted on some loans in recent months.

Mr Hichilema says a few weeks ago, Zambia defaulted on 6.2 million Euro to an Italian Bank that purchased the Presidential jet.

He said this was despite Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu giving assurance in August that Zambia will not default on debt servicing.

“This default will be blamed on UPND and HH, the latter having connived with AfDB”, he said.

Mr Hichilema has however advised the PF that in order not to default on loans, It can slow down on borrowing by reducing deficit for 2020 from 5.5% to 3.4% of GDP.

He said the PF must further consider slowing down on spending, by cutting back on unnecessary or low priority capital projects such new roads, new districts, ministries, commissions and new universities.

He added that PF must improve the quality of public spending, focusing on sponsoring commercially viable public-private partnership projects that will help improve productivity and bring more money into the Treasury through tax contributions.

“A few weeks ago, I shared this graphic on how Zambia is now stressed to service debt, which I share again today. The Eurobonds are due in January (US$112.1m); March (US$40.3m) and April (US$85m). If Ng’andu does not take the measures above, Civil servants must forget about their salaries”, he said.

He regretted that after months of denial about the gravity of Zambia’s debt situation, the PF Government’s self-inflicted fiscal decay has fully manifested, as Zambia fails to pay US$1.4 million interest to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Hichilema said it is sad that AfDB has thus cut any financial disbursements to Zambia for failing to repay contracted loans on time. Zambia joins the AfDB blacklist of Zimbabwe, Somalia and Sudan (all fragile States).