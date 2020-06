Actor Monde Mutale aka ‘Mr Nguzu’ Shows Off His Lovely Daughter

Zambian actor Monde Mutale popularly called Mr Nguzu from Mpali has for the first time showed off his adorable daughter.

The photo shows Mr Nguzu filled with so much joy as he clutches to his daughter’s hand who is equally having a good time bonding with daddy.

See Nguzu and her adorable daughter in the photo below;