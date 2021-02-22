Zambian multiple award winning actress Cassie Kabwita being considered for a major supporting role of mama Betty kaunda in ‘The Struggle’ movie.

The struggle is an epic movie aimed at reliving historical pre-independence events for Zambia’s first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Yesterday Zambian filmmaker and the producer confirmed that a very renowned and prominent African Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou is officially one of the executive producers and aspiring for the leading role of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

However the most exciting part about this story is that our very talents and creatives will have equal opportunities to showcase their skills at the global perspective. Zambian multiple award winning actress Cassie Kabwita famously known as King Cassie stands among other great and multiple award winning actresses considered for the supporting role for Mama Betty Kaunda.

King Cassie is a Zambian actor originary from Luanshya who is currently working in Africa’s biggest film industry Nollywood in Nigeria. She won people’s hearts of most Zambian film lovers in 2012 through USAID sponsored program ‘Love Games ‘were she played a lead role of Tamara Hamonga.

She started her career in Dar-es-salaam Tanzania in the year 2009 where she worked on a couple of Swahili movies then joined the Zambian industry before moving to Nollywood in Nigeria.

With 11 years experience and exposure in the film industry Cassie has 15 local and international accolades to her name and 6 nominations. It is without doubt that if she took up the role of Betty Kaunda she would convincingly execute it to the international standard’s satisfaction.