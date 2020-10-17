PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the government’s role is to ensure there is law and order in the country and acts like what happened in Muchinga Province where political cadres beat up innocent people this week will not be tolerated.

In a meeting with United Church of Zambia synod bishop Reverend Sydney Sichilima, President Lungu urged the clergy to take the lead in ensuring there was peace in the country before, during and after the general elections slated for 2021.

He said the church must remind those threatening violence of the consequences of their words and actions.

“Things won’t be good if we start hacking each other and saying there will be fire. If you as clergy give guidance to people and they start saying such things, ask them what they mean. Our role as government, on the other hand, is to ensure there is law and order in the country and acts like what happened in Muchinga Province where political cadres beat up innocent people this week will not be tolerated,” he said according to a statement issues by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

And President Lungu said people gathering this weekend to observe the National Day of Prayers must observe the COVID-19 health guidelines.

He said it was important for citizens to attend the event to thank God for the many things He had done for Zambia.

Bishop Sichilima thanked President Lungu for the meeting and said the Church prays for him because, out of the 18 million Zambians, God chose him to lead the nation.

And UCZ general secretary Reverend Chipasha Musaba hailed the 2020/2021 national budget saying it was aimed at uplifting the livelihood of the poor.

“The increase in expenditure in public services is an assurance that your government wants to better the lives of people. The budget is proactive and responds to the plight of the poor by catering for their wellbeing,” said Rev Musaba.

