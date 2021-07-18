By Kasebamashila Kaseba

ADADA ELECTORAL FIXING OR BALLY ECONOMIC FIX

Please, one cannot believe in both Bally winning the election and Adada fixing as in third re-match fixing or rigging of the 2021 election after 2015 and 2016 elections fixing.

Kindly, choose one.

According to you, Adada has already fixed or rigged two elections against Bally who also suffered not just election petition fixing and eligibility petition fixing, NRC issuance fixing, voter registration fixing and campaign fixing.

Unless you think Adada is DRC JK who fixed or rigged his failed third term election bid for the opposition. That is unlikely.

Secondly, Bally cannot fix or repair the economy before fixing Adada’s fixing or rigging.

After all, fixing Adada’s fixing is easier than Bally’s economic fix just as it is easier said than done.

Bally must first fix the Adada’s fixing.

I don’t actually see Bally first fixing Adada’s fixing or rigging of election results but instead as in 2015 and 2016 is Zambia Police more militarised and armed and prepared to protect Adada’s fixed result than ill-equipped ECZ for voter count, transmission, totalling and announcement.

Lastly, when Bally commits to fix Adada’s economic unfixing, Bally doesn’t seem to properly know or get alarmed by the extent of economic plunder or destruction or unfixing to be fixed plus deliver employment and empowerment and salary increment from.unfixed economy under fixing all at the same time.

On the other hand, PF is in economic recovery (and recession) but denies that the economy has ever collapsed or unfixed to need a fix or that it shall further collapse if Adada fixes the election results.

When Bally consents to a fixed match up with over confidence without over protesting or over petitioning or over red flagging Adada’s fixing or rigging including political party cadre violence scare mongering for “induced voter apathy” Bally fix should not complain of Adada’s fixing or rigging when Bally will be fixed.