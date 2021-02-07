[By Oliver Chisenga and Masuzyo Chakwe]

ADD president Charles Milupi says Fr Lastone Lupupa broke the law when he talked about rigging and the country must stand up to defend the law.

Confirming that his party has reported the Catholic priest following his statement that elections would rather be rigged than have a certain political candidate win, Milupi said democracy provides that people wait for a certain period of time to pass judgment on the people ruling at a time through the ballot.

“If someone advocates for an illegality, that’s against the law. If you are advocating for rigging an election, that’s against the Constitution of this country, it’s against the electoral Act. When Zambians rose to introduce multiparty democracy, it was with great sacrifice,” Milupi said.

He added that an election acts as a relief valve for citizens and that was why they were prepared to wait for five years or whatever period of time to pass judgment on the people ruling at a time.

He said although it would have been wrong for Fr Lupupa to campaign for PF using the pulpit, the act was not an illegality until he pronounced the rigging statement.

“And those that want to offer alternatives, that’s why they also wait so that when you have an election, the result determines the will of the people and that’s why people are prepared to wait. We don’t just say because things are expensive, you go and beat up the President, you go and do this and that, no and that’s what democracy is all about. If that Father (Lupupa) had even preached even on the pulpit that people must go and vote PF, that all people must campaign very hard so that the other people will lose the election, it could have been wrong on the standpoint of the church, it’s supposed to be neutral and so on but it would not have been an illegality. We would have been maybe upset with him why he is preaching like that and complaints would have been directed towards his supervisors, the Bishops and so on but when you are now saying rigging…oh, it’s like now saying let’s go and kill people, we don’t want that one to come into power, let’s go and kill them, that’s an illegality, you have to report that,” he said.

The ADD president regretted that often people see others do illegal things and merely stand back and yet others take even flimsy things to the police who take action.

“So ADD has taken this matter to police, that look, investigate this, why did he say this? Which law has he broken? And they can prefer charges…where he talks about rigging. That’s where the law has been broken and this country must stand up and defend the law,” said Milupi.

Fr Lupupa on Friday issued a public apology saying what he stated should not have come out of his mouth, especially at the pulpit.

He said he had had a meeting with the Catholic Church leadership who gave him authority to speak to those that he injured by the statement.

Other d videos have been circulated where Fr Lupupa was telling President Edgar Lungu h that he was God-given and that he should not waste time campaigning this year.

But ADD secretary general Mubita Anakoka said a call for the rigging of elections was a call for lawlessness and such criminal advocacy should not be tolerated in the country.

Anakoka said ADD had noted with great shock a video circulating on various social media platforms.

“In the said video clip, one Father Lupupa is heard abusing the pulpit by openly campaigning for the Patriotic Front (PF). Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have been bothered if the said political campaigning was being done in compliance with the laws of the country and if Father Lupupa was simply exercising his constitutional right to belong and canvass for a political party of his choice,” he said. “His being a supposedly Man of the Cloth notwithstanding what we have found shocking is that Father Lupupa, in furtherance of his political wishes has even gone as far as advocating an illegality. He is seen and heard calling for the rigging of the upcoming elections if that is what it shall take to achieve the desires of his political paymasters.”

He said this was a blatant violation of the Constitution of Zambia and all the electoral laws of the Republic.

Anakoka said a call for the rigging of elections was a call for lawlessness and such criminal advocacy should not be tolerated in the country.

“To this effect the ADD, through my office as secretary general, has laid a criminal complaint against Father Lupupa at the Woodlands Police Station. It is our fervent belief that no effort should be spared in ensuring that free and fair elections are a hallmark of democratic Zambia and that any attempts to undermine the will of the people should be nipped in the bud at the earliest sign of such vices,” said Anakoka. ”The statement by Father Lupupa is one such example of an attempt to undermine constitutional order in the country. We call upon the police to take this matter with the seriousness it deserves.”