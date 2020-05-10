Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has announced an additional deployment of more law enforcers to Nakonde to ensure that there is restricted movement as well as adherence to the measures that have been put in place.

He said that officers would ensure that they intensify the check points to ensure that the presidential directive is adhered to.

He noted that if no measures were put in place the effects would trigger all the districts that are near Nakonde district.

The Home Affairs minister has appealed to bus owners to desist from making movements to Nakonde.

He has however appealed to citizens intending to travel to Nakonde to postpone until further notice