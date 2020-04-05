The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) recently announced a series of measures in response to the unprecedented deteriorating macroeconomic environment and the coronavrius.

The measures that the bank put in place include the establishment of a Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide medium term liquidity.

In a press statement the Bank wrote, “The Zambian economy has been facing significant macroeconomic challenges as reflected in low growth, high fiscal deficits, rising inflation and debt service obligations as well as low international reserves.”

The bank also highlighted that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the situation, resulting in unprecedented global public health and economic crises.

However UPND presidents says the government through the central bank is skirting the real issue. He says the underlying economic problems that the country is facing cannot be resolved by the measures BOZ is proposing.

“Rightly so, BOZ has identified fiscal issues that have caused the current economic stress. The 10 billion Kwacha BOZ has put up as relief for financial institutions is a drop in the ocean.

“What needs to happen is for Government to immediately address debt servicing, suspend capital projects which coincidentally are 10 billion Kwacha,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) research fellow, Caesar Cheelo agrees with Hichilema that some capital projects like roads, and the likes need to be suspended a bit.

“If we are choosing railways or roads, how much productivity is yield compared if you set up a factory that is responsible for domestic production? How much productivity will the railways and roads contribute compared to any energy project that stabilises energy supplies power supply?

“A lot of issues have to do with our fiscal choices in public expenditure, our public investment where do we preferably put them as a country?” He queried maintaining that debt servicing was exerting pressure on the local currency.

He warns that if the country does not change its priorities list and fund first the sectors that bring quick returns, such as the production lines as opposed to infrastructure development, it would be hard to stop the current economic downturn.