Last month, the whole of Africa paid tribute to the late president of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli. He was not an ordinary president like most of them but he was an extraordinary person. Pombe Magufuli was a patriot, a pan Africanist and a true development oriented son of Africa. He ruled Tanzania for one term and died in his first year of the second term. Magufuli demonstrated that Africa does not need external funding for it to develop. Africa has everything that is needed for it to develop; the natural resources such as minerals, water, forests, people and everything. Europe and many other developed countries are what they are today because of the resources they extracted from Africa.

Before Magufuli became president of Tanzania, there were other leaders of Africa that tried to demonstrate that this continent is capable of developing itself by using its resources. The continent had leaders like Kaunda who showed love for his neigbours by helping them to get their independence. Libya had Gadaffi who demonstrated that when resources are prudently used, all the people in the country can benefit. Ivory Coast had Captain Thomas Sankara who did not embrace extravagance. Rwanda has Kagame who has transformed Rwanda from a country associated with genocide to a modest country that it is. There are so many other leaders that we can mention here not to forget Nelson Mandela who embraced and forgave people that spat on him and tortured him while in prison. All these leaders have a common denominator; love for their country. What the late Magufuli did was to learn from all of them and adopt some of their best developmental strategies and policies. For instance, it is not true that China will develop Zambia neither will USA nor Sudan. Zambia will be developed by Zambians using resources from Zambia. All that the country needs are selfless leaders that will turn around the economy using local resources. Many people think that it is not possible to develop without borrowing. Sad enough, others even contrast that USA has debts; do we know what constitutes the larger chunks of their debts? Probably they acquire most of their debt because of getting certain resources that they don’t have. Mwanawasa is one leader that also showed that we can develop through the use of local resources. He built many infrastructures by using local resources or without heavily borrowing. I have no doubt that when Pombe Magufuli was contemplating leading Tanzania, he had to adopt some good leadership traits from Kaunda, Nyerere, Mwanawasa, Kagame, Gaddaffi, Sakara, Mandela and many others to come up with his leadership style that has left a lasting legacy.

Under his leadership, he decided not to borrow for consumption and turned down debts that he knew will not add value to the economic development of his country. Magufuli abhorred corruption; he fired public officers that were involved in corruption. Had he been the leader the time suppliers in the ministry of health supplied defective condoms and surgical gloves as well as expired drugs worth $17million, they would be behind bars now. He would definitely not have spared the procurement of fire tenders worth $250,000 for $1million. Magufuli stopped a company from UK from stealing its gold. He renegotiated the $193 billion gold mine and realised payments of $2.4million with about $300million fines plus 16 per cent shares. He believed in the saying that the best way to treat a boil is by squeezing it. He would have definitely done something different with the discovering of gold at Kasenseli in Zambia. Magufuli removed 70,000 employees from public service that were paid by doing nothing. In Zambia there are so many people that are on different company’s payrolls but don’t work there. If an audit was to be done in the police, Zesco, immigration, ZRA and many others, there are ghost workers there. At the time the man was becoming president, ministers were being paid $20,000 per month and he cut their salaries to $7,000 as well as introducing smaller vehicles that are cheap to manage as opposed to the V8. He further reduced the number of ministers from thirty to only nineteen (19). This was done to save money to go into developmental activities.

In our country today we have ministries that we don’t know what their roles are. If Magufuli was our president, he would have done away with the Ministry of Religious Guidance. He would have also put together the ministries of infrastructure, works and supply. Ministry of natural resources as well as that of energy can operate as one with just the addition of a director.

Magufuli reintroduced the Air Tanzania and bought 80 planes from the resources he saved. He renovated airports as well as embarked on an ambitious project of connecting Tanzania to Rwanda, Uganda, DRC by railway line. The man did this by using resources generated from Tanzania.

Indeed, many African countries need to adopt the Pombenomics of Magufuli if they are to develop; not bu ShiMumbi! Go well Magufuli, you have demonstrated that Africa needs effective leadership and not borrowed money.

This author is an Agribusiness Development [email protected]