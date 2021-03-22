Monze Central Area Member of Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu has dismissed calls for him to step aside as this would deprive him an opportunity on national duties should the opposition UPND form government this year.

This follows statements from some aspiring candidates saying he is overburdened with national affairs to focus on the needs of the constituency.

However, Mwiimbu tells Byta FM News that an appointment to cabinet requires one to be a sitting Member of Parliament.

He says the President is allowed to nominate eight candidates, but argues that this should be reserved for members in constituencies where the party is not strong.

Mwimbu adds that serving as an MP and cabinet minister would benefit people of Monze as he would meet their needs in two capacities.

In recent months, some aspiring candidates and youths in Monze have been calling on Mwimbu to step aside, while accusing him of neglecting the constituency due to his dedication to the UPND.

They fear the situation would worsen if the party forms government as Mwimbu is a prominent member who could land a cabinet spot.