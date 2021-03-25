ADOPTION MALPRACTICES

It is sad that adoption processes have become a lucrative business in political parties by party structures mandated to choose “popular” candidates.

The issue of holding primaries using party structures in political for purpose of ADOPTION is no longer a viable option in political party adoption and electoral process.

The stinking corruption, bribery, nepotism, familial ties among other irregularities being exhibited or reported in these primaries across political parties are nauseating and defeating the purpose of holding internal party democracies in political parties.

There is every need to abandon the practice and allow the constituents in that Districts or wards to determine the popularity of candidates not party structures that are corruptable and bribeable.

It is no longer about the popularity of aspirants but about who folks out more money and other gifts to the structure members. Very sad indeed political development.

How do you expect free and fair, transparent adoption process when constituencies official already side with one candidate and campaign for that candidate for adoption?

Unfortunately, party high ranking officials have tolerated this bad conduct of their district, constituency and ward officials without taking any disciplinary action.

We are undermining and destroying our democracy and credibility of the electoral process as party adoptions are part to the electoral process.

But more disappointing is the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) whether it exists or not or it does not consider such as corruption. Has it been raptured to heaven or still on earth and in Zambia or just developed a blind eye to party adoption corruption?

If still in Zambia, why allow such malpractice in the adoption process in political parties going unabated?

Any leader that comes through corruption to national leadership is a threat to the crusade against corruption as s/he will thrive on corruption.

Chipenzi