ADOPTIONS AND MONEY

This year’s adoptions have been highly monetised to the core. Without money, gifts and other philanthropies but with ideas, you are a non entity. The highest bidder wins the votes.

Unfortunately, this is across political parties where such competition for ADOPTION is excess. In political parties where there is no competition due to their limited chance to win these seats, corruption, voting buying and selling among other electoral irregularities have been limited.

Why is there such competition for the position of member of Parliament? Like one politician was quoted saying “It is because the position goes with a big car, huge allowances and salary and lucrative gratuity” not to serve the people.

This is why you seen every Robert and Mulenga, Jelita and Sara vying for these positions. Some making them lifelong careers even when they can’t express themselves in Parliament.

It must be guided here that an MP is a law making not money making or raking machine. Quality laws will only be achieved once we have quality MPs adopted otherwise let us forget about quality laws in Zambia at the pace we are moving.

I submit Chipenzi