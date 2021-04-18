ADOPTIONS MUST NOT BE IN SECRECY

Democracy demands an open way of doing/conducting democratic processes such as adoptions of candidates by political parties.

The UPND have tried to play an open game on these adoption despite the allegations of corruption, irregularities and malpractices, the adoption of candidates process in UPND has been general open with results announced immediately they are ready.

However, the concern is with the secrecy surrounding ruling PF’s adoption process which is displaying alien signs to any democratic process.

Since the adoption process of candidates started in PF, it has been shrouded in secrecy like one conducting rituals at a shrine.

PF must demonstrate and engage in open democratic process than what we are being fed with so far.

Adoptions must not be surrounded by or in secrecy.

I submit

Chipenzi