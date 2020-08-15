ADVICE TO PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV: FAST FACTS ABOUT ARVs

Benjamin Sakala has been living with HIV for over a decade and is religiously taking his Anti-Retroviral Drugs.

Benjamin has been on ARVs continuously for 5 years and has had the virus for 13 years, but is still going strong.

He writes…

Antiretroviral treatment (ART) reduces the level of HIV in your blood so that it cannot damage your immune system.

If you do not take your medication correctly (at the right time every day), the level of HIV in your blood may increase and the treatment may stop working. This is known as developing drug resistance.

Regular blood tests will show if your treatment is working by measuring the level of HIV in your blood (viral load) and the strength of your immune system (CD4 count).

If you have side effects that do not go away or your treatment stops working, your healthcare professional can advise you to change to a different combination of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs.