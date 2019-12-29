By Alexander Mwamba

Allow me to share with you the bitter truth. When we are on the ground campaigning for the Party, people insult us and accuse us of being mad (insane). They say that the cost of living is too high, they complain of high unemployment, unreasonable electricity load shedding, high cost of tertially education, high cost of food prices, high cost of fuel prices. They complain that life has become too hard and unbearable.

Campaigning for P.F is almost geting listed among the 1000 ways to easily get insulted or slapped.

Here is my genuine advise on how we may get back people’s confidence. Allow me to share with you the truth without fear or politically induced favour.

Steps to Regain People’s Support or lost Glory:

1) Do everything within your powers to sustainably end electricity load shedding – treat this as an emergence and call for national consultative meetings (indabas) to get ideas from the people on how best this can be speedily done. We can’t still be relying on hydro power generation in the 21st century especially taking into account of climate change. People already have the know-how of these things – just don’t separate yourselves from the people during the governance journey

2) Ensure that the issue of licenses for marijuana (chamba) cultivation does not leave out ordinary Zambian farmers and citizens. This can be done through allowing cooperatives to grow marijuana in certain designated areas/fields which are manned by DEC/ Police to avoid abuse, we can have such designated areas/fields in all districts. This may belp ensure that poor Zambian farmers and ordinary citizens benefit and make a living from marijuana cultivation.

3) Job creation among the youths. Empower youths with productive assets unlike liquid cash then link them up to internal and external markets through utilization of bulking systems.

4) Tertiary education is too costly and above the reach of majority Zambians, let’s bring down the cost of tertiary education. This can start with Government Institutions.

5) Let’s ensure transparency in the job recruitment processes for public sector jobs. These processes need to be refined to ensure an equal and fair chance for every Zambian citizen to be recruited on a public service (Government) job even without ‘connections’. This should equally be the case for public procurement and tender processes. A clean up is required and should be done as soon as yesterday.

6) Let’s revamp the industrial sector of our economy through growth of local industries and protecting them from fierce international completion. This can be done through genuine consultative processes and setting the right taxation systems.

7) Let’s offer maximum support to the agricultural sector and break away from the traditional systems of just giving out few bags of seed and fertilizer to look at more workable approaches that would graduate our rural farmers into commercial and viable farmers. The solutions are with the people. Call for genuine indabas.

8) The tertiary education student loan schemes (bursaries) should be awarded in transparent manner such that the most economically disadvantaged but academically viable students are the ones who get rewarded. Currently this isn’t happening.

9) Let’s ensure that there is proper separation of powers and dispensation of work between Government functionaries and Party functionaries. When we mix the 2, it takes away professionalism and grossly affects service delivery.

10) Ensure that health services are as nearer all citizens as possible and that essential drugs are always available without stock-outs.

11) Ensure an effective social safety net for the aged and extreme poor. They are important too.

12) Ensure stability of the Kwacha, the exchange rate of kwacha and other major currencies need to be stable. There is need to ensure fiscal discipline and that all macro and micro economic fundamentals are set correctly. Be consultative and this won’t be a problem at all.

13) Ensure inclusive cross-sectional development that takes into account of disability, gender, youths, and other disadvantaged groups. No one should be left behind.

14) Lower the cost of production/ doing business in Zambia especially for local citizens. Let’s learn from China and other East Asian Tigers. This always works well. A country can only be developed by its citizens and not foreigners. Allow FDI but don’t neglect local enterprises.

15) Embrace the opposition and love them. They are your fellow Zambian brothers and sisters. Don’t arrest them anyhow, allow for divergent views. The opposition are free citizens too. Even P.F was at one time in the opposition. Let’s smile with the opposition, let’s eat with them and let’s laugh with them. Let’s live with them. This is their country too.

16) Love the poor whole heartedly – this summarizes the 15 steps above.

If anyone feels I must be arrested for giving this free advise then come home you shall find me. The advise is freely given premised on my love for our country and not hate for anyone.

In addition to the wonderful construction works ongoing and the ghost worker clean up, the Zambian people are crying for the above to be speedily addressed. If the above matters are addressed then be most assured that even the turn out on 18th October 2020 for national prayers including on voting day come 2021 shall be overwhelming. P.F shall automatically regain popularity and shall be confidently winning elections.

May God bless our country Zambia.

Comrade Alexander Mwamba