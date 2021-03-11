By Smart Eagles

ADVOCATES FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND DEMOCRACY CASTIGATES PEOPLE QUESTIONING PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

… says it is disconcerting that even after the concourt ruled on this matter, there are still individuals hell-bent on causing confusion in the public.

The Advocates For National Development and Democracy ANDD says it is concerned with the current sentiments on the eligibility of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to participate in the 2021 general elections.

In a statement ANDD executive director Samuel Banda said it is rather disconcerting that even after the concourt ruled on this matter, there are still individuals hell-bent on causing confusion in the public.

He said stakeholders in the political arena should practice issue based politics and avoid issuing statements that are detrimental to the fledgling democracy.

“We believe it is very important that concourt decisions are respected, as this institution is our last port of call and a very cardinal element of our democracy. Attempts to undermine its decisions and attacks on individual judges will only serve to threaten the peace and security we enjoy as a country, let us guard our institutions jealously,” Mr. Banda said.