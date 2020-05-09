By Maiko Zulu

The world our there is not interested in the development of Africa. They want our land and our resources. Bill Gates, the WHO, the Chines, and all these called donors are not here to help you my African brothers and sisters, no! They are here for a profit.

Today they subject us to a disease they created and demand of us a change in lifestyle not to save us but to save themselves first. They will be happy to have you as guinea pigs for their vaccines and working models of a new way of living.

Interventions like the Madagascar one and even our own Sondashi HIV formula are always given a cold reception by these people who want us to believe they care so much about us and they are doing us a favour. Our own farmers are being subjected to patented GMO seeds and fertilizers which are slowly spreading diseases to our soil and our bodies.

WAKE UP AFRICA!

There is nothing in the new normal for Africa except the burden of unending dependence on foreign nations for our health, education, commerce and trade. China has infected us with COVlD-19 and still has the guts to lend us money to fight their own COVID-19, thanks

to our modern breed of African leaders. How ironic.

They sell us the global village concept and all the nyo, nyo… my foot! I will believe that when England crowns a black Queen and when black people in America dont have to teach their children how to be afraid of white cops as a basic survival skill.