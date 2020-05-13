AFRICA SHOULD STAND WITH PRESIDENT ANDRY RAJOELINA AND COVID ORGANICS

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Madagascar’s President His Excellency Andry Rajoelina has said criticism of the treatment developed by Madagascar against the COVID-19 disease, is unfair and shows western arrogance and condescending attitude towards Africa.

Well, whether they call it an untested herbal tonic, numbers show that Covid Organics is working.

Madagascar has NOT recorded a death attributed to COVID-19 to date and has only recorded under 200 cases.

In an apparent protest against World Health Organisation’s (WHO) bureacracy and their “international standards for testing the safety and efficacy” for new medicines, many African countries in numbers have ordered the Covid Organics, are administering it on their patients and are encouraging people to take the herbal drink as a preventive mechanism.

African countries have witnessed how their centuries’ old herbal remedies against a range of illnesses are never approved for mainstream use and are frequently relegated to “herbal medicine” a term that connotes and refers to untested, and unsafe medicines.

The Bureau of Heads of State of the African Union has directed the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC),to quickly test the efficacy and safety of Covid Organics, as part of its implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19.

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to quickly detect, prevent, control and respond effectively to disease threats.

Covid-Organics therapy was developed and tested by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA).

Its chief ingredient is from sweet wormwood (Artemisia annua), a plant the country has been using as an antimalarial treatment, and the origin that gave rise to the anti-malarial drug Artemisinin.

Isn’t the West also using , chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, Malaria medicines that also treat auto-immune conditions like lupus?

There is something about Covid Organics as a treatment against the Coronavirus that we must embrace, instead of ridiculing it or reducing it to a mere herbal brew.

Africa must look to her own initiatives and discoveries.

Isn’t it our penchant for foreign things that made us lose our millenial indigenous knowledge systems?