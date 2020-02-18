Bertrand Russell once said, “War does not determine who is right – only who is left.” Since 2006, Global Fire Power (GFP) has released a list yearly that ranks the military strength of nations across the world.
The GFP makes use of over 50 factors in line with its in-house formula to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score.
According to them, this provides the final ranking while also allowing smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones.
Some bonuses and penalties are added for refinement, and in the end, they hope an unbiased look into the potential conventional military strength of world power.
The 2020 Global Fire Power ranking included a total of 35 African countries.
The finalized Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score with categories ranging from the workforce, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, financials, logistical capability, and geography.
GFP claims that a perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula.
The smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s technical fighting capability is (by conventional means as nuclear capability is NOT taken into account).
Please take a look at the top and bottom countries on this year’s list ranked by their potential military strength.
1 .Egypt
PwrIndx: 0.1872
2 . Algeria
PwrIndx: 0.4659
3. South Africa
PwrIndx: 0.4985
4 . Nigeria
PwrIndx: 0.6485
5. Angola
PwrIndx: 0.8379
6 . Morocco
PwrIndx: 0.8408
7. Ethiopia
PwrIndx: 0.8581
8. Democratic Republic of the Congo
PwrIndx: 1.1389
9. Sudan
PwrIndx: 1.3017
10. Libya
PwrIndx: 1.3696
11. Tunisia
PwrIndx: 1.4619
12. Kenya
PwrIndx: 1.5287
13. Uganda
PwrIndx: 1.6176
14 . Chad
PwrIndx: 1.6383
15 . Zambia
PwrIndx: 1.6464
16 . Zimbabwe
PwrIndx: 1.7577
17 . Mali
PwrIndx: 1.8941
18. Burkina Faso
PwrIndx: 1.9009
19. Cameroon
PwrIndx: 1.9902
20. Niger
PwrIndx: 2.0153
21. Ivory Coast
PwrIndx: 2.0236
22. Ghana
PwrIndx: 2.0554
23. Botswana
PwrIndx: 2.0582
24 . Tanzania
PwrIndx: 2.0651
25. Mozambique
PwrIndx: 2.3364
26. South Sudan
PwrIndx: 2.3501
27. Republic of the Congo
PwrIndx: 2.9509
28. Mauritania
PwrIndx: 3.0477
29. Madagascar
PwrIndx: 3.0869
30. Namibia
PwrIndx: 3.2817
31. Central African Republic
PwrIndx: 3.2889
32. Gabon
PwrIndx: 3.3736
33. Sierra Leone
PwrIndx: 4.2063
34. Somalia
PwrIndx: 4.6404
35. Liberia
PwrIndx: 5.5737