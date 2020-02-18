Bertrand Russell once said, “War does not determine who is right – only who is left.” Since 2006, Global Fire Power (GFP) has released a list yearly that ranks the military strength of nations across the world.

The GFP makes use of over 50 factors in line with its in-house formula to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score.

According to them, this provides the final ranking while also allowing smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones.

Some bonuses and penalties are added for refinement, and in the end, they hope an unbiased look into the potential conventional military strength of world power.

The 2020 Global Fire Power ranking included a total of 35 African countries.

The finalized Global Firepower ranking below utilizes over 50 individual factors to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score with categories ranging from the workforce, airpower, land forces, naval forces, natural resources, financials, logistical capability, and geography.

GFP claims that a perfect PwrIndx score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula.

The smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s technical fighting capability is (by conventional means as nuclear capability is NOT taken into account).

Please take a look at the top and bottom countries on this year’s list ranked by their potential military strength.

1 .Egypt

PwrIndx: 0.1872

2 . Algeria

PwrIndx: 0.4659

3. South Africa

PwrIndx: 0.4985

4 . Nigeria

PwrIndx: 0.6485

5. Angola

PwrIndx: 0.8379

6 . Morocco

PwrIndx: 0.8408

7. Ethiopia

PwrIndx: 0.8581

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo

PwrIndx: 1.1389

9. Sudan

PwrIndx: 1.3017

10. Libya

PwrIndx: 1.3696

11. Tunisia

PwrIndx: 1.4619

12. Kenya

PwrIndx: 1.5287

13. Uganda

PwrIndx: 1.6176

14 . Chad

PwrIndx: 1.6383

15 . Zambia

PwrIndx: 1.6464

16 . Zimbabwe

PwrIndx: 1.7577

17 . Mali

PwrIndx: 1.8941

18. Burkina Faso

PwrIndx: 1.9009

19. Cameroon

PwrIndx: 1.9902

20. Niger

PwrIndx: 2.0153

21. Ivory Coast

PwrIndx: 2.0236

22. Ghana

PwrIndx: 2.0554

23. Botswana

PwrIndx: 2.0582

24 . Tanzania

PwrIndx: 2.0651

25. Mozambique

PwrIndx: 2.3364

26. South Sudan

PwrIndx: 2.3501

27. Republic of the Congo

PwrIndx: 2.9509

28. Mauritania

PwrIndx: 3.0477

29. Madagascar

PwrIndx: 3.0869

30. Namibia

PwrIndx: 3.2817

31. Central African Republic

PwrIndx: 3.2889

32. Gabon

PwrIndx: 3.3736

33. Sierra Leone

PwrIndx: 4.2063

34. Somalia

PwrIndx: 4.6404

35. Liberia

PwrIndx: 5.5737