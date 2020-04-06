By Yona Musukwa

As a Pan Africanist, I am at pains to see how the richest continent on earth, in terms of natural resources, is full of reactionaries, pacifists, factory faults and cry babies of all types and hue.

If you don’t want the rest of the world to use Africa and Africans as GUINEA PIGS and DUMPING GROUND, what are you doing about it? Who is stopping you and your useless governments from developing vaccines?

Cry Babies!

You demanded for self rule, you demanded for independence but you keep voting for the most incompetent and vision-less petty thugs in fancy suits with fancy english to rule you. And you get surprised when they can’t rule properly, just manufacturing poverty while you twerk for them. Nations that can’t even feed themselves. You can’t even manufacture the simplest of things like toothpicks to poke your yellow teeth after eating nice steaks imported from your former colonialist farmers.

Macabre!

Your colonialists are busy funding and doing research to sort out covid-19, but you have closed your so called medical schools and quarantined all your intellectuals, the people who are supposed to be busy looking for solutions.

These colonialists damaged our heads. We suffer from extreme inferiority complex. We would rather trust colonialist herbs and medicine than our own herbs and medicine. Africans are more than willing to be tested with colonialist developed vaccines than a locally developed vaccine.

Your useless African governments have abandoned science and technology, and left you in the hands of God. They don’t have faith in you, that is why they always have their knickers twisted and dish out smiles to anything foreign and white, and call them investors, while you are called immigrants.

Nonsensical!

Cry babies, stop crying, just allow these clever white human beings to use you for vaccine testing. After all, they will donate some to you, as they always do.