AFRICANS THINK THEY’RE MINI-WHITE SAYS MALEMA

Most African People Thinks They’re Mini-white , that’s why they fake accent, dress code – Says Julius Malema

With regards to colonisers, Malema maintained that many black people suffer from the problem of self-hate, which he said was instilled by colonisers.

“What colonisers do, they make you in their image, so black as you are, you think you are British, you are white, that is why your English must be polished and be closer to them, because they have made you in their image, they even gave you their language, and anything else that does not look your coloniser is not an appealing thing,” he said