The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent reached 1,205 as the number of confirmed cases hit 25,131 as of Wednesday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Wednesday also revealed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 23,505 on Tuesday afternoon to 25,131 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The virus has so far spread into 52 African Union members, according to the Africa CDC.

Figures from the Africa CDC also showed that amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly COVID-19 affected African countries including Egypt, South Africa, Algeria and Morocco.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that the number of people died due to COVID-19 across the continent rose from 1,158 on Tuesday afternoon to 1,205 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.

Last week, John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director, told a press conference the crucial need is to strengthen COVID-19 precautionary measures across the continent so as to halt the spread of the virus.