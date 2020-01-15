LIFE after State House will be hell for President Edgar Lungu, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Southern Province UPND secretary Winnerson Ng’uni says President Lungu will be abandoned by those who are now sticking to him like fleas.

In an interview, Akafumba, a prominent lawyer, said President Lungu had made Zambians’ lives so miserable and unbearable.

“I read and agree with His Royal Highness chief Hamusonde that President Lungu’s leadership is untenable, it is true and I can assure you that the man’s life after he leaves State House will be so miserable, it’s going to be hell and he will not walk with pride of having been a Head of State. I pity him so much,” Akafumba said.

He added that the cries of poor youths, women and farmers would haunt him forever.

Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, said President Lungu needed to repent and not pretend to be a Christian when he was making Zambians’ lives unbearable.

“Any leader who cares for his people will ensure that they live a comfortable life and not resort to dictatorship, theft, corruption and deceit. The Bible is very clear on this in that we see Jesus Christ suffering for people and ends up giving up his life. If he wanted to live, he would have not allowed himself to be humiliated by being crucified. So my brother Edgar should just do the right thing and give up leadership as yesterday. He should resign or go next year. But please don’t plunder the little coffers,” said Akafumba.

And Ng’uni said President Lungu would be very lonely next year.

“All his so-called friends will run away, that is what fleas do after sucking blood, when the animal dies, there is no more blood to suck, so they look for another victim. All those we see around Mr Lungu will not be there come next year,” he said.

He appealed to Zambians to get rid of President Lungu and elect Hakainde Hichilema into office for a sustainable country.

“Under the PF all is vanity but under the UPND with Hakainde Hichilema in power we will grow in all sectors,” said Ng’uni.