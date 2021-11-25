Maiko Zulu

We wish to echo the remarks by Transparency International in Zambia calling for lifestyle audits not only for former ruling Patriotic Front leaders but for all public servants especially those in leadership today. This was part of deal. It may not be a legal or constitutional requirement but it surely is a moral obligation.

Over the years we have been on record calling for transparency in governance because we have a track record of corruption and abuse of authority of office by successive governments to a point where we have deteriorated the country to a junk state in terms of economic ranking and borrowing status. This is despite us having abundant resources and obtaining loans in the name of developing the country. These loans have ended up in people’s suitcases courtesy of government leaders.

We have a history as a country of government leaders amassing humongous amounts of unexplained wealth during their terms in office and what we are now saying is that every Zambian should have that opportunity of building magical houses and not just those in government

If Zambians are ever going to trust political leaders, it has to start with goodwill from both leaders and citizens. Citizens have already extended their goodwill by demanding for and applying change in leadership. It is now up to the current leaders to show their goodwill by supporting calls for lifestyle audits. This calls for constitutional declaration of assets by office bearers.