BY VERONICA MWALE,

CIC PRIVATE REPORTER

15TH SEPTEMBER,2020.

COPPERBELT~KITWE

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY CHARGED ON MUCHELEKA, PROOF OF STUPIDITY IN THE REIGNS~NIXON CHISENGA

The growing tendance of shrinking political space amongst the opposition political parties by those in power is a serious threat to our peace and a compromise on the professionalism of the police.

Patrick MUCHELEKA has been a political thorn in the PFs flesh especially in Northern province,he has been accused of so many things including that he was scheming to identify PF supporters in the civil service so that it is easy to hound them out of employment the moment Upnd takes over power next year which is also a false allegation.

The PF tried to bribe MUCHELEKA to defect with GBM his relative but he turned down the offers in their face……His knowledge and understanding of the Northern circuit has been of great help to the growth and unit of the Upnd in the province leaving PF with a headache on how to rescue their diminishing party at the hands of MUCHELEKA and the Upnd..

Eventually the by Election,facilitated by the death of One Rodgers Mwewa has caught the PF wanting …it has exposed their unpopularity,how their the area they they claimed for bedroom is actually not theirs but Upnd s….many efforts have been made by PF and Police to trap MUCHELEKA and his campaign team the past few weeks until on Sunday the 13th September when they cooked up something worth detention.

This too is a throw in the dark as it may not hit the target.

The police accept to engage in political battles on behalf of the outgoing government of PF…..at the court,they are daily embarrassed like kids for giving fake charges on innocent citizens just to restrain them from campaigning…..

How many aggravated robberies and treason charges have they charged the opposition before and how far has it gone?????this too must fall immediately!

PF has sensed defeat in Lukashya…hence the arrest of the Upnd campaign team ….

We demand the unconditional release of MUCHELEKA and his team and instead arrest the real culprit in Jay jay who beat and Rob the police!

Accept it is bally’s time to rule……stop fighting his efforts instead ,prepare to leave.

BallyMustWin!