Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya admonished both ZICTA and Airtel over the poor and complete network outage experienced on Airtel this morning.

Airtel mobile subscribers countrywide were this morning disconnected from service for 1 hour 30 minutes in a network blackout.

Mr. Kafwaya says complaints have been made over poor service on Mobile Network Operators which needs to be improved to the satisfaction of subscribers.

He says the network outage experienced this morning is regrettable and ZICTA should pull up its socks by ensuring it regulates all the service providers to serve people diligently.

Subscribers had no network connectivity from 07:00 hours until 08:30 hours this morning which the service provider Airtel says was caused by power outage at the main data centre which took longer to get back up.

According to a notice by Airtel, there is still a partial outage on the short codes such as 140 and 575 and that engineers are working to restore normal service.

And by broadcast time, ZICTA Director General Patrick Mutimushi said the authority was still getting full details from the service provider as to what caused the network outage.