Look at these wonderful developments around the country.

1. Fuel hiked

2. ZESCO up.

3. Passport abnormally increased.

Now Airtel has this good news for it’s poor clients, “Dear Customer, please note that effective 1st January 2020, Airtel Money will charge a minimal fee for Airtel Money to Airtel Money Transfers.”

This means Airtel will be charging twice for the same transaction. They already charge by deduction a percentage from recipient.

Hell is coming to Zambia in 2020.