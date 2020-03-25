By Michael Kaluba

Airtel Zambia Managing Director Apoorva Mehrotra has announced that transaction fees for person to person on Airtel money will remain at zero cost until April 30, 2020 to ensure free flow of funds and to facilitate easy payment of bills and other essentials remotely in light of the covid-19 outbreak.

Mr. Mehrotra has assured all Airtel customers of continued communication service in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and further encouraged customers to take advantage of mobile transaction services in order to pay for various goods and services as a safer way to transact.

He has told Phoenix Business News that Airtel networks is grateful to the Bank of Zambia for increasing wallet limits to enable more customers to transact using Airtel money.

Mr. Mehrotra adds that the mobile service provider remains committed to ensuring that customers are able to communicate with family and friends during this period that the World is battling with the Covid 19 pandemic.

PHOENIX NEWS